Black Sabbath bow out with first char...

Black Sabbath bow out with first chart hit

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WLVQ-FM Columbus

END OF AN ERA: Frontman Ozzy, who repeatedly thanked fans for their support throughout the concert, then took a series of bows and posed for photos with original bandmates Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler, before leaving the stage for good. Black Sabbath's career came full circle on Saturday as the rockers closed out their last-ever concert in their hometown of Birmingham, England with their first chart hit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mosques open doors to let people find out about... 14 hr MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs 2
News #VisitMyMosque: UK Muslims open doors to fight ... Sun commenters 2
News Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans... Feb 4 lol 6
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Feb 3 George 483
News New York's Dangerous State of Mind Feb 3 lol 1
News SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters... Feb 2 Dave 1
News New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ... Feb 1 HolyMoly 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC