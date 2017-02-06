Black Sabbath bow out with first chart hit

END OF AN ERA: Frontman Ozzy, who repeatedly thanked fans for their support throughout the concert, then took a series of bows and posed for photos with original bandmates Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler, before leaving the stage for good. Black Sabbath's career came full circle on Saturday as the rockers closed out their last-ever concert in their hometown of Birmingham, England with their first chart hit.

