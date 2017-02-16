Average London home costs A 300,000 m...

Average London home costs A 300,000 more than in rest of England and Wales

The house price gap between London and England and Wales now stands at just under A 300,000 after ballooning over the last 20 years, a report has found. In 1996, an average home in London was valued at A 105,266 - around A 33,834 more than one in England and Wales generally, according to research by Lloyds Bank.

