Average London home costs A 300,000 more than in rest of England and Wales
The house price gap between London and England and Wales now stands at just under A 300,000 after ballooning over the last 20 years, a report has found. In 1996, an average home in London was valued at A 105,266 - around A 33,834 more than one in England and Wales generally, according to research by Lloyds Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets...
|13 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|14
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|15 hr
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Mt. Independence in Orwell hosts talk on Abenak... (Jul '10)
|17 hr
|TiRes
|4
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|Thu
|north american do...
|5
|Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N...
|Tue
|lol
|1
|Trump's Immigration Raids Have Arrived in New Y...
|Feb 11
|Wildchild
|3
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 11
|ACT of WAR
|481
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC