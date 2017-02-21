Arrests across NI during probe into arson attacks at homes of serving police officers
The PSNI, investigating a number of incidents of arson endangering life at the homes of officers in Banbridge, Portadown and Gilford, carried out extensive searches this morning . Detectives from Reactive and Organised Crime Branch working in partnership with Local Policing teams have made the arrests after carrying out searches of properties in the Larne, Lisburn and Armagh, Banbridge and the greater Craigavon areas.
