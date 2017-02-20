APNewsBreak: New York pays $3M to fam...

APNewsBreak: New York pays $3M to family of molested boy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

New York state is paying $3 million to the family of developmentally disabled boy repeatedly molested by a staffer at a state-run group home who later wrote that lax supervision at the facility made it "a predator's dream." The former staffer, Stephen DeProspero, is now imprisoned in the Attica Correctional Facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D... 2 hr Protoham 1
News Suffolk bishop says rejection of controversial ... Sun Rainbow Kid 1
News Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets... Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 14
News Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13) Feb 16 Darlene MacDonald 5
News Mt. Independence in Orwell hosts talk on Abenak... (Jul '10) Feb 16 TiRes 4
News Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ... Feb 16 north american do... 5
News Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N... Feb 14 lol 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC