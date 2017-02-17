A body has been found following a fir...

A body has been found following a fire at a block of flats in Oxford

Human remains have been found by search teams following an explosion and fire that caused a block of flats to collapse. The family of Guido Schuette, 48, who has been unaccounted for since Tuesday's blast, have been informed of the discovery, police said.

