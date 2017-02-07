a A United Kingdoma tells historic ta...

a A United Kingdoma tells historic tale of love defying prejudice

A new film about the true story of an African king and white British woman whose marriage triggered a political crisis is first and foremost a love story, its star and director said. "A United Kingdom", which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, stars British actor David Oyelowo as Seretse Khama, a tribal king who would go on to become the first president of Botswana.

Chicago, IL

