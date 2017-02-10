$87 million of cocaine found washed u...

$87 million of cocaine found washed up on English beach

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The National Crime Agency said the drugs were found in duffel bags on two beaches near Great Yarmouth. Photo / File British police say 794 pounds of cocaine with a street value of up to 50 million pounds has washed up on beaches in eastern England.

Chicago, IL

