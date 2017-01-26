Your chance to be a firefighter as station hosts open day
Residents from across West Sussex will have the chance to experience what it is like to be a firefighter as the service hosts a 'Have a Go Day' day in Storrington. West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is currently recruiting for new retained firefighters at Storrington, Partridge Green, Henfield, Billingshurst and Horsham.
