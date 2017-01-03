Woman robbed of purse and cash at knifepoint outside Morrisons
A woman was robbed of her purse and cash by a man who held a knife to her neck outside a Morrisons in Chelmsford and now police are the public to help. The incident happened on Thursday January 5 at around 8pm in an alleyway near the Morrisons supermarket, Dickens Place, which leads onto Nickleby Road, Chelmsford.
