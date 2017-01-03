Why can't Yorkshire's NHS get over its addiction to consultancy?
With pressure on health services nationwide becoming ever more acute, the issue of NHS trusts spending millions on management consultancy firms to help them cut costs and restructure has been hugely contentious in recent years. At the time, Conservative Health Secretary Andrew Lansley said he was staggered by the scale of the expenditure and blamed the previous Labour government for the spiralling costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkshire Evening Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|11 hr
|Sorry Hill
|318
|Crack in the Antarctic ice shelf just grew by 1...
|15 hr
|Winlow C Flydipper
|1
|RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 2016's weirde...
|Jan 3
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural...
|Jan 3
|JohnInToronto
|2
|A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV...
|Dec 31
|The Wall
|1
|A cathedral serving the city for three centurie...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|8
|Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12)
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC