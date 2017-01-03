VIDEO: spending Christmas improving rail links in the South-East
More than 2,600 Network Rail staff worked round-the-clock over the Christmas holiday period on the tracks in the South-East. Network Rail spent almost 11m over the period as part of its Railway Upgrade Plan, with 24,000 people across the country working.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Midhurst and Petworth.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|8 hr
|Sorry Hill
|310
|RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 2016's weirde...
|Tue
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural...
|Tue
|JohnInToronto
|2
|A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV...
|Dec 31
|The Wall
|1
|A cathedral serving the city for three centurie...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|8
|Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12)
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|3
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC