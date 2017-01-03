VIDEO: spending Christmas improving r...

VIDEO: spending Christmas improving rail links in the South-East

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Midhurst and Petworth

More than 2,600 Network Rail staff worked round-the-clock over the Christmas holiday period on the tracks in the South-East. Network Rail spent almost 11m over the period as part of its Railway Upgrade Plan, with 24,000 people across the country working.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Midhurst and Petworth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 8 hr Sorry Hill 310
News RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 2016's weirde... Tue Knock off purse s... 4
News Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural... Tue JohnInToronto 2
News A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV... Dec 31 The Wall 1
News A cathedral serving the city for three centurie... Dec 26 TOMSMOMMA 8
News Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12) Dec 26 AliceSimon 3
News Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes... Dec 19 Matt9969 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,356 • Total comments across all topics: 277,619,823

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC