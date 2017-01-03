US authorities impose sanctions on Briton after naming him as member of IS cell
Image taken from footage issued by Islamic State militants that allegedly shows the moments before the killing of US journalist James Foley. United States authorities have imposed sanctions on Briton Alexanda Kotey after officially naming him as a member of the Islamic State terror cell nicknamed The Beatles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|14 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|330
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|16 hr
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid...
|20 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and w...
|Mon
|same 4 Canada
|1
|Crack in the Antarctic ice shelf just grew by 1...
|Jan 8
|Bob
|2
|RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 2016's weirde...
|Jan 3
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural...
|Jan 3
|JohnInToronto
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC