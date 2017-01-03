UPDATED: Man in 70s held down while r...

UPDATED: Man in 70s held down while raiders ransack Bury home

2 hrs ago

A raider held down a man in his 70s while three accomplices ransacked his home yesterday in what police have called a 'callous attack'. The thugs barged into the property in Mitchell Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, at about 5pm after the pensioner asked for identification when they claimed they worked for the water board.

Chicago, IL

