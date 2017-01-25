'Unfeasible' Chichester northern bypass putting Arundel and...

MP Nick Herbert says those calling for a northern Chichester bypass are putting the 'hard won' A27 improvements elsewhere at risk by campaigning for an 'unfeasible route'. The MP for Arundel & South Downs said that if the Chichester consultation is re-run, as Chichester district councillors voted in favour of , it would only result in the scheme 'dropping down the waiting list' and could have a knock-on effect on planned work for Arundel and Worthing.

