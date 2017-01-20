Ukip leader ready to fight 'Brexit ca...

Ukip leader ready to fight 'Brexit capital' by-election in Labour test

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall will fight a by-election in "the capital of Brexit" in a major test of his plan to replace Labour as the party of the working-class in the Midlands and the north of England. Mr Nuttall was confirmed as Ukip's candidate for the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election after the other 10 people on the shortlist withdrew from the contest.

