UK 'must relax immigration rules for Australians as price of free trade deal'
Britain will have to relax immigration rules for Australians if it wants to strike a free trade deal with the Commonwealth nation, its high commissioner to London has said. Alexander Downer said Australia would seek better access for businesspeople before reaching a post-Brexit trade agreement with the UK.
