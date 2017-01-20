UK 'must relax immigration rules for ...

UK 'must relax immigration rules for Australians as price of free trade deal'

Britain will have to relax immigration rules for Australians if it wants to strike a free trade deal with the Commonwealth nation, its high commissioner to London has said. Alexander Downer said Australia would seek better access for businesspeople before reaching a post-Brexit trade agreement with the UK.

Chicago, IL

