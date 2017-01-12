UK Government admits number using Job...

UK Government admits number using Jobcentres is unknown despite Glasgow closure plans

16 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

THE UK Government has admitted it has no idea how many people use its Jobcentres - despite plans to close half of the services in Glasgow because of a "drop in use". Proposals to close eight job centres in the city have been put forward by the Department of Work and Pensions , which says it will save public money and reflects an increase in the use of online and telephone services.

