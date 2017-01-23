Tunisia beach massacre victim identified by glittery nail varnish, inquest told
Trudy Jones, from Gwent, South Wales, who was among the 30 Britons killed in the Tunisian beach massacre A victim of the Tunisia beach massacre was identified by her glittery nail varnish after being shot in the neck and chest, an inquest has heard. Trudy Jones, 51, from South Wales, was a divorced single mother-of-four, who was holidaying with friends when she was killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|Belgian Chocolate
|424
|Churchill bust back in Oval Office
|4 hr
|Ftrump
|168
|Pregnancy dreams, decoded
|11 hr
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Investment in psychiatry research may benefit o...
|20 hr
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Sun
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr...
|Sat
|How Soon They Forget
|1
|At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe
|Jan 20
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC