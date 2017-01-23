Tunisia beach massacre victim identif...

Tunisia beach massacre victim identified by glittery nail varnish, inquest told

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Watford Observer

Trudy Jones, from Gwent, South Wales, who was among the 30 Britons killed in the Tunisian beach massacre A victim of the Tunisia beach massacre was identified by her glittery nail varnish after being shot in the neck and chest, an inquest has heard. Trudy Jones, 51, from South Wales, was a divorced single mother-of-four, who was holidaying with friends when she was killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 4 hr Belgian Chocolate 424
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office 4 hr Ftrump 168
News Pregnancy dreams, decoded 11 hr Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
News Investment in psychiatry research may benefit o... 20 hr HumanSpirit 1
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Sun Dee Dee Dee 2
News Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr... Sat How Soon They Forget 1
News At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe Jan 20 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,274 • Total comments across all topics: 278,197,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC