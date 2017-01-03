Tube workers are due to walk out for ...

Tube workers are due to walk out for 24 hours from 6pm on Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

Last ditch talks aimed at averting a strike by London Underground workers will be held today, with little sign of the action being called off. Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union are due to walk out for 24 hours from 6pm on Sunday, causing travel chaos for millions of passengers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 3 hr Sorry Hill 318
News Crack in the Antarctic ice shelf just grew by 1... 7 hr Winlow C Flydipper 1
News RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 2016's weirde... Jan 3 Knock off purse s... 4
News Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural... Jan 3 JohnInToronto 2
News A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV... Dec 31 The Wall 1
News A cathedral serving the city for three centurie... Dec 26 TOMSMOMMA 8
News Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12) Dec 26 AliceSimon 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,206 • Total comments across all topics: 277,694,269

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC