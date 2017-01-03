Tube passengers face disruption due t...

Tube passengers face disruption due to the strike

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ealing Times

London Underground workers have launched a 24-hour strike which will cripple Tube services and cause travel chaos for millions of passengers. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association walked out at 6pm in a long-running dispute over jobs and ticket office closures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 8 hr efoster68 321
News Crack in the Antarctic ice shelf just grew by 1... 14 hr Bob 2
News RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 2016's weirde... Jan 3 Knock off purse s... 4
News Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural... Jan 3 JohnInToronto 2
News A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV... Dec 31 The Wall 1
News A cathedral serving the city for three centurie... Dec 26 TOMSMOMMA 8
News Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12) Dec 26 AliceSimon 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,262 • Total comments across all topics: 277,736,025

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC