Tube passengers face disruption due to the strike
London Underground workers have launched a 24-hour strike which will cripple Tube services and cause travel chaos for millions of passengers. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association walked out at 6pm in a long-running dispute over jobs and ticket office closures.
