Trump visit to U.K. will continue, despite travel ban outcry

A state visit to Britain by President Donald Trump later this year will go ahead, the prime minister's office said Monday, despite increasing calls for it to be cancelled over his temporary ban on residents of seven majority-Muslim countries entering the U.S. Furor over the travel ban has tarnished what British officials had considered a highly successful trip to Washington by Prime Minister Theresa May. She met Trump at the White House on Friday and announced that he had been invited to come to Britain later this year as the guest of Queen Elizabeth II. May's Downing St. office said Monday that "an invitation has been extended and accepted," and the visit is still on.

