Trump pledges 'lasting support' to US relations with Britain
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Friday pledged America's "lasting support" to the U.S.' historic "special relationship" with Britain after he emerged from his first meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May, leader of an ally who seeks to nudge the populist president toward the political mainstream. May, who said the meeting was the start to building their relationship, announced that Trump had accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II for a state visit later this year with his wife, first lady Melania Trump.
