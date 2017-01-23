Tristram Hunt has been a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership

Labour MPs Tristram Hunt and Jamie Reed have formally stood down from the House of Commons, paving the way for by-elections in Stoke-on-Trent Central and Copeland on February 23. Under arcane rules governing MPs' resignations, Mr Hunt has been appointed Steward of the Chiltern Hundreds and Mr Reed Steward of the Manor of Northstead - Crown appointments which bar their holders from sitting in the Commons. The pair - both prominent critics of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership - took the unusual step of quitting Parliament to take up outside jobs, in a development widely seen as a sign of Labour's moderate wing losing hope of regaining control over the party in the near future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk.