Tributes paid to teenage girl 'with h...

Tributes paid to teenage girl 'with heart of gold' after body found on pathway

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

Tributes have been paid to a teenage girl with "a smile that could brighten anyone's day" after her body was found on a pathway. Friends and family shared their memories of the 16-year-old, named online as Leonne Weeks, as an 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder remained in police custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 hr TRUMP LIES HE LIES 346
News Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13) 22 hr soso 913
News Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a... Sat 16 TEEN SHOTS 22
News County news: Graduate's invention to light up N... Jan 13 resist sinkholes 1
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 12 Newsreader 1
News Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal Jan 10 Le Jimbo 1
News Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid... Jan 10 They cannot kill ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,828 • Total comments across all topics: 277,995,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC