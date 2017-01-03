Tributes paid to 'superb soldier' killed in Iraq incident
Lance Corporal Scott Hetherington, 22, of 2nd Battalion The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment, died following a "tragic incident" at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, on Monday. The circumstances of the death of the father-of-one, from Middleton, Greater Manchester, are being investigated, the Ministry of Defence said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 2016's weirde...
|11 hr
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|12 hr
|Cuddles7668
|302
|Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural...
|Tue
|JohnInToronto
|2
|A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV...
|Dec 31
|The Wall
|1
|A cathedral serving the city for three centurie...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|8
|Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12)
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|3
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC