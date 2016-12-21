Toys and bikes 'completely destroyed'...

Toys and bikes 'completely destroyed' in fire at special school

A SHED full of play equipment, toys and bikes at a Bicester school was razed to the ground last night. The incident is understood to have taken place at Bardwell School in Hendon Place, which caters for youngsters aged two to 19 with special educational needs, at about 11pm.

