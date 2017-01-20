Toxic air warnings issued across sout...

Toxic air warnings issued across south London as pollution levels hit 'red alert' once again

Toxic air alerts have once again been issued across south London, with pollution levels in Richmond, Wimbledon and Greenwich reaching dangerous levels. 'Very high' readings were recorded at a number of air pollution monitoring sites across London this morning, including Bushy Park, Merton Road and Eltham.

