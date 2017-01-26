Tory MPs open to temporary renational...

Tory MPs open to temporary renationalisation for embattled rail franchise

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Conservative MPs have backed temporary nationalisation of the failing rail franchise that includes Southern Railway amid reports the Government is poised to step in. Ministers are preparing a number of options, ranging from splitting off Southern from Govia Thameslink Railway, to a complete "managed exit" to take direct control of the entire franchise until a new contract could be let, it has been claimed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 49 min ACT of WAR 442
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... 18 hr Ella-Lee 2
News Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr... Wed MAGA 5
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office Tue Trump your President 206
News Pregnancy dreams, decoded Jan 23 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
News Investment in psychiatry research may benefit o... Jan 23 HumanSpirit 1
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Jan 22 Dee Dee Dee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,272,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC