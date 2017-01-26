Tiempo Libre performs at Ridgefield P...

Tiempo Libre performs at Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

One of Gloria Estefan 's favorite bands is coming to the Ridgefield Playhouse. The three-time Grammy-nominated Afro-Caribbean music group, Tiempo Libre, will be there Wednesday, Feb. 8. This Miami-based band is known for mixing classical and Cuban music with jazz and groove, creating an exhilarating sound that makes everyone want to get up and dance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arkansas Tells Artist to Stop Putting Toilets i... (Sep '15) 7 hr Nicole 2
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 18 hr ActOfWar Cant Answer 462
News David Bowie: Remembered a year on Fri tony briar mitchell 1
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 25 Ella-Lee 2
News Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr... Jan 25 MAGA 5
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office Jan 24 Trump your President 205
News Pregnancy dreams, decoded Jan 23 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,353,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC