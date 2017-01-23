Theresa May vows to shape 'stronger f...

Theresa May vows to shape 'stronger future' as she unveils industrial strategy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cotswold Journal

Prime Minister Theresa May launched the Government's new industrial strategy for a post-Brexit Britain as she held her first Cabinet meeting in the regions. Mrs May and 30 ministers met at a science park and business incubator in Daresbury, near Warrington, Cheshire to discuss a new approach for the UK as the country prepares to exit the European single market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cotswold Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 5 hr Belgian Chocolate 424
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office 6 hr Ftrump 168
News Pregnancy dreams, decoded 13 hr Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
News Investment in psychiatry research may benefit o... 22 hr HumanSpirit 1
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Sun Dee Dee Dee 2
News Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr... Sat How Soon They Forget 1
News At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe Jan 20 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,892 • Total comments across all topics: 278,199,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC