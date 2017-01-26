Theresa May: Devolved administrations won't get decisive Brexit role

Theresa May has made it clear that devolved administrations will not be given a decisive role in the UK's split from the EU Theresa May has made it clear the devolved administrations will not be given a decisive role in the UK's divorce from the European Union ahead of talks with leaders from across the UK. And she highlighted how the Supreme Court ruling on triggering Article 50 had set out "beyond doubt" that relations with Brussels would be determined by the UK government.

