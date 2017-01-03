The team of British executioners was ...

The team of British executioners was responsible for the killing of Briton Alan Henning

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen

United States authorities have imposed sanctions on Briton Alexanda Kotey after officially naming him as a member of the Islamic State terror cell nicknamed The Beatles. The US State Department said Kotey, 33, from Paddington, London, is one of four members of a group that beheaded around two dozen hostages, including American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 7 min Diamonds5505 331
News Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal 20 hr Le Jimbo 1
News Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid... 23 hr They cannot kill ... 1
News Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and w... Mon same 4 Canada 1
News Crack in the Antarctic ice shelf just grew by 1... Jan 8 Bob 2
News RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 2016's weirde... Jan 3 Knock off purse s... 4
News Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural... Jan 3 JohnInToronto 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,482 • Total comments across all topics: 277,803,018

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC