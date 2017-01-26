The royal scoop: Documents from King ...

The royal scoop: Documents from King George III go online

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Pattaya Mail

An enormous cache of historical documents from Britain's royal archives detailing the reign of King George III is going online Saturday as part of the royal family's effort to rehabilitate the legacy of the monarch widely regarded as having been insane. A handout from Britain's Royal Archive image released on Saturday Jan. 28, 2017, shows a page from a draft abdication letter written in March 1783 said to be by the hand of Britain's King George III.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pattaya Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 8 hr ActOfWar Cant Answer 462
News David Bowie: Remembered a year on Fri tony briar mitchell 1
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 25 Ella-Lee 2
News Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr... Jan 25 MAGA 5
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office Jan 24 Trump your President 206
News Pregnancy dreams, decoded Jan 23 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
News Investment in psychiatry research may benefit o... Jan 23 HumanSpirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Ferguson
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,559 • Total comments across all topics: 278,341,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC