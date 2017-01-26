The royal scoop: Documents from King George III go online
An enormous cache of historical documents from Britain's royal archives detailing the reign of King George III is going online Saturday as part of the royal family's effort to rehabilitate the legacy of the monarch widely regarded as having been insane. A handout from Britain's Royal Archive image released on Saturday Jan. 28, 2017, shows a page from a draft abdication letter written in March 1783 said to be by the hand of Britain's King George III.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pattaya Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|8 hr
|ActOfWar Cant Answer
|462
|David Bowie: Remembered a year on
|Fri
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 25
|Ella-Lee
|2
|Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr...
|Jan 25
|MAGA
|5
|Churchill bust back in Oval Office
|Jan 24
|Trump your President
|206
|Pregnancy dreams, decoded
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Investment in psychiatry research may benefit o...
|Jan 23
|HumanSpirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC