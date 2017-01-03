The Red Cross has provided support to...

The Red Cross has provided support to staff at the East Midlands Ambulance Service

The Red Cross has stepped in to help the NHS in England cope with winter pressures, warning of a "humanitarian crisis ". The charity said volunteers and staff were helping to get people home from hospital and free up desperately-needed beds.

Chicago, IL

