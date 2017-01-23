The Prince of Wales is meeting a former Afghan child refugee who hitch-hiked across Europe
The Prince of Wales is meeting a former Afghan child refugee who hitch-hiked across Europe to make it to Britain during a royal visit to Leicester. Baseer Omarkhil Khan, 16, completed his schooling with the help of the Prince's Trust charity, founded by Charles in 1976 to help youngsters reach their potential.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|Dominion of Coochie
|433
|Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr...
|6 hr
|MAGA
|5
|Churchill bust back in Oval Office
|16 hr
|Trump your President
|209
|Pregnancy dreams, decoded
|Mon
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Investment in psychiatry research may benefit o...
|Mon
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan 22
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe
|Jan 20
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC