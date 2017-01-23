The Prince of Wales is meeting a form...

The Prince of Wales is meeting a former Afghan child refugee who hitch-hiked across Europe

The Prince of Wales is meeting a former Afghan child refugee who hitch-hiked across Europe to make it to Britain during a royal visit to Leicester. Baseer Omarkhil Khan, 16, completed his schooling with the help of the Prince's Trust charity, founded by Charles in 1976 to help youngsters reach their potential.

