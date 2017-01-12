The Latest: Slippery conditions cause problems in Slovenia

The North of England was covered in a blanket of snow while the east coast was braced for a storm surge that could cause flooding. . A block of ice containing a drowned fox who broke through the thin ice of the Danube river four days earlier sits on the bank of the Danube river in Fridingen, southern Germany, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.