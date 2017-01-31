The Bill is expected to have a relati...

The Bill is expected to have a relatively smooth passage at this stage

Read more: Sutton Guardian

The Government remains determined to trigger negotiations on the UK's withdrawal from the European Union by the end of March, Brexit Secretary David Davis has told the House of Commons as MPs began to debate a Bill which will give Theresa May permission to go ahead with talks. MPs are set to debate the EU Bill over two full days, concluding with a vote on second reading on Wednesday evening.

