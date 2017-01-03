Teenager arrested after death of girl...

Teenager arrested after death of girl, seven, in York

Officers are questioning the 15-year-old girl after officers were called to an address in Woodthorpe, York, and found the victim nearby with life-threatening injuries. A force spokesman said: " Police were called shortly after 4.30pm on Monday 9 January to an address in Alness Drive in York.

Chicago, IL

