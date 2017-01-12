Teen sailor suffers head injury after...

Teen sailor suffers head injury after falling out of capsized dinghy

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Echo

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy who had fallen out of a capsized dinghy and hit his head was saved by rescuers yesterday. Volunteer lifeboat crews from Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service were returning from an exercise in Cowes when they were flagged down by a passing sailor.

Chicago, IL

