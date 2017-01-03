Steve Smith: Kinksa Ray Davies receiv...

Steve Smith: Kinksa Ray Davies receives knighthood, Yesa Wakeman rips Rock Hall, and more

JUNE 15: George Michael performs on stage on his 'Faith' tour, at Earls Court Arena on June 15th, 1988 in London, England. Ray Davies, leader of British Invasion legends The Kinks and composer of such classic songs as “You Really Got Me,” “All Day and All of the Night” and “Tired of Waiting for You,” has been awarded a knighthood for his services to the arts on Queen Elizabeth's New Year Honors List, reports the BBC News.

