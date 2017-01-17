Stab attack victim Leonne 'our beautiful daughter and sister', family says
The family of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found on a path in Dinnington on Monday have said they are "devastated by the loss of our beautiful daughter and sister". The teenager, who has now been formally identified as Leonne Weeks, died from multiple stab wounds, South Yorkshire Police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|8 hr
|Taxed out
|368
|Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13)
|Jan 16
|soso
|913
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|Jan 14
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|22
|County news: Graduate's invention to light up N...
|Jan 13
|resist sinkholes
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 12
|Newsreader
|1
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|Jan 10
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC