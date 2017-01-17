Stab attack victim Leonne 'our beauti...

Stab attack victim Leonne 'our beautiful daughter and sister', family says

The family of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found on a path in Dinnington on Monday have said they are "devastated by the loss of our beautiful daughter and sister". The teenager, who has now been formally identified as Leonne Weeks, died from multiple stab wounds, South Yorkshire Police said.

Chicago, IL

