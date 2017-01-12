Spain's envoy to UK resigns amid outcry over plane crash
Spain's ambassador to the United Kingdom resigned Thursday amid increasing calls for him to be sacked over his handling of 75 deaths in a 2003 crash of a military jet. Trillo was chosen for the London job by the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in 2012.
