South Yorkshire Police have launched ...

South Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Bury Times

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenage girl who was found dead on a pathway. The girl, who has been named online as 16-year-old Leonne Weeks, was found by a member of the public in Dinnington, Rotherham, on Monday morning, South Yorkshire Police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13) 19 hr soso 913
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Sun George 345
News Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a... Sat 16 TEEN SHOTS 22
News County news: Graduate's invention to light up N... Jan 13 resist sinkholes 1
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 12 Newsreader 1
News Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal Jan 10 Le Jimbo 1
News Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid... Jan 10 They cannot kill ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,138 • Total comments across all topics: 277,990,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC