South Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenage girl who was found dead on a pathway. The girl, who has been named online as 16-year-old Leonne Weeks, was found by a member of the public in Dinnington, Rotherham, on Monday morning, South Yorkshire Police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13)
|19 hr
|soso
|913
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sun
|George
|345
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|Sat
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|22
|County news: Graduate's invention to light up N...
|Jan 13
|resist sinkholes
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 12
|Newsreader
|1
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|Jan 10
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC