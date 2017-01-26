Somalia-born Farah troubled by Trump'...

Somalia-born Farah troubled by Trump's travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah says U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policy "seems to have made me an alien" and fears he may not be able to return to his U.S. home. Farah is a British citizen who was born in Somalia, one of seven predominantly Muslim nations subject to the executive order signed by Trump that temporarily bans entry to the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 5 hr Chissinbop 468
News Arkansas Tells Artist to Stop Putting Toilets i... (Sep '15) 20 hr Nicole 2
News David Bowie: Remembered a year on Fri tony briar mitchell 1
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 25 Ella-Lee 2
News Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr... Jan 25 MAGA 5
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office Jan 24 Trump your President 205
News Pregnancy dreams, decoded Jan 23 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,372,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC