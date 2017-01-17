Soldier who killed Lance Corporal James Brynin will 'forever have blood on his hands', say family

The family of Lance Corporal James Brynin have expressed their 'disappointment' that the soldier who shot and killed him while on duty will face 'no charges or punishment' for his death. Speaking for his family following an inquest in which a narrative verdict was returned, Efrem Brynin said Lance Corporal of Horse Mark Kelly, who shot his son while on tour in Afghanistan, would 'forever have James' blood on his hands'.

