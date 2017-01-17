Six Britons killed in minibus crash o...

Six Britons killed in minibus crash on Saudi Arabia pilgrimage

Read more: Leigh Journal

Six Britons have died in a minibus crash in Saudi Arabia on their way back from a pilgrimage to Mecca. A couple from Glasgow and four people believed to be from Manchester died in the incident near Medina on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

