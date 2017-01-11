Sinn Fein not interested in talks to save coalition, says minister
A Sinn Fein minister has said her party is not interested in last-ditch negotiations with the Democratic Unionists to save the coalition government and avert a snap election in Northern Ireland. After meeting Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire at Stormont House in Belfast, Ms O'Neill said: "We made very clear to James Brokenshire in terms of what we believe needs to happen and what needs to happen next is an election.
