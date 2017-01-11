Sinn Fein not interested in talks to ...

Sinn Fein not interested in talks to save coalition, says minister

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Warrington Guardian

A Sinn Fein minister has said her party is not interested in last-ditch negotiations with the Democratic Unionists to save the coalition government and avert a snap election in Northern Ireland. After meeting Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire at Stormont House in Belfast, Ms O'Neill said: "We made very clear to James Brokenshire in terms of what we believe needs to happen and what needs to happen next is an election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 7 min Captain Obvious 336
News Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal Tue Le Jimbo 1
News Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid... Tue They cannot kill ... 1
News Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and w... Mon same 4 Canada 1
News Crack in the Antarctic ice shelf just grew by 1... Jan 8 Bob 2
News RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 2016's weirde... Jan 3 Knock off purse s... 4
News Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural... Jan 3 JohnInToronto 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,816,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC