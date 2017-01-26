Shots fired at policeman at petrol station came from AK-style assault rifle
Ten shots fired from an AK-type assault rifle during last week's attempted murder of a Northern Ireland policeman hit a number cars at a busy filling station during the attack. Forensic tests have also shown bullets hit several spots on the forecourt in Crumlin Road, Belfast, which police say could have blown up if one of the fuel pumps was struck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|11 hr
|Chissinbop
|468
|Arkansas Tells Artist to Stop Putting Toilets i... (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Nicole
|2
|David Bowie: Remembered a year on
|Fri
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 25
|Ella-Lee
|2
|Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr...
|Jan 25
|MAGA
|5
|Churchill bust back in Oval Office
|Jan 24
|Trump your President
|205
|Pregnancy dreams, decoded
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC