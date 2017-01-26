Shots fired at policeman at petrol st...

Shots fired at policeman at petrol station came from AK-style assault rifle

Ten shots fired from an AK-type assault rifle during last week's attempted murder of a Northern Ireland policeman hit a number cars at a busy filling station during the attack. Forensic tests have also shown bullets hit several spots on the forecourt in Crumlin Road, Belfast, which police say could have blown up if one of the fuel pumps was struck.

Chicago, IL

