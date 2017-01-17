Serious illness forces Martin McGuinn...

Serious illness forces Martin McGuinness to step down from frontline politics

Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness has announced he is quitting frontline politics to concentrate on recovering from "a very serious illness". Mr McGuinness resigned as Northern Ireland's deputy first minister last week in protest against the handling of a botched energy scheme, forcing a snap election.

Chicago, IL

