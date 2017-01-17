Second new helicopter for Yorkshire Air Ambulance takes to the skies
The A 6m Airbus H145 aircraft has received a full medical fit out and crew training has also been completed. It is based at Yorkshire Air Ambulance's northern air base at RAF Topcliffe, near Thirsk, and completes the replacement of the rapid response emergency service's two, ageing MD902 Explorer aircraft.
